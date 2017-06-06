Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde Posts Her Baby Scan On Instagram

The 26-year-old marks the start of Love Island's new series with a poignant upload...

It seems Cara de la Hoyde is just as excited about the start of Love Island as the rest of us.

In fact, to celebrate the return of the ITV2 show last night, she shared an adorable baby scan with her Instagram followers. Aw.

Last year I won @loveisland with an amazing person and although things may not be quite where we imagined them to be, we have been given the greatest gift we could have ever won 👩🏽👶🏽👦🏼 Good luck tonight to all the new islanders I hope you enjoy it as much as we did and let's find a worthy winning couple to pass our crowns on to 👑❤️🌴 me and bump will be watching @itv2 9pm 😘 'it's gonna be a long hot summer' 👙 A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, Cara is expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Nathan Massey.

The pair got together on last year’s series, but split back in April. They confirmed a month later that they were expecting.

Cara, 26, captioned yesterday’s picture: ‘Last year I won @loveisland with an amazing person and although things may not be quite where we imagined them to be, we have been given the greatest gift we could have ever won 👩🏽👶🏽👦🏼 .

‘Good luck tonight to all the new islanders I hope you enjoy it as much as we did and let’s find a worthy winning couple to pass our crowns on to 👑❤️🌴 me and bump will be watching @itv2 9pm 😘 ‘it’s gonna be a long hot summer’ 👙 [sic].’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Of course, Cara was quickly inundated with supportive comments. These included: ‘What a beautiful message. As a successful single mum, I know you will be amazing. Enjoy it xxx,’ and: ‘Aww as long as you’re both there for your baby nothing else matters x [sic].’

As much as I would love to be in marbs with my girls, this English weather is 👌🏽☀️ so chilled bank holiday just bump @sonny_the_loveisland_frenchie & me 👩🏽👶🏽🐶❤️ A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on May 26, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

When Cara and Nathan, 24, first announced their pregnancy news, Cara spoke out about the unusual situation.

She told OK! ‘He’s going to be there for the baby and I’m making him aware of all the midwife appointments and scans, so he’s in the loop and so’s his mum.’

It certainly sounds as though Cara and Nathan are going about things in a mature way. We’ll be watching Love Island with you every night, lady!