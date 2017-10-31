Candice Brown Shows Off Her Engagement Ring On The Red Carpet

The Bake Off winner steps out at the Pride Of Britain Awards with a stunning sparkler on her left hand

We have some lovely news about The Great British Bake Off‘s Candice Brown today.

The 32-year-old has announced that she’s engaged to long-term partner Liam Macaulay, and showed off her stunning ring on the Pride Of Britain Awards red carpet last night.

The rock features a large circular diamond, and is set on a delicate gold band. She’d paired the gem with a teal velvet gown and vintage-style 40s curls, which created a gorgeous classic vibe.

How beaut?!

Candice – who won last year’s Bake Off – revealed earlier this week that Liam had got down on one knee in the car park of the Bedfordshire restaurant where they spent their first date.

She told Hello!: ‘I feel very lucky. I’ve had such incredible opportunities – Bake Off opened so many doors – and to top it off he puts a ring on it.

‘He pulled into the exact same parking spot as that first night and I was laughing about it. He reached into the glove compartment, got out the ring, got down on one knee and said: “I love you, you are my world. Will you marry me?”‘

Candice recently gave us a glimpse into her relationship on Instagram, captioning a cute selfie of her and Liam: ‘This dude has picked me up, dusted me down, made me smile, made me laugh, told me I’m good enough when I said I wasn’t, stood by me, sang Tina turner, wiped away tears, holds my hand and tells me when my cake isn’t quite perfect. He is my one and only 💙.’

We’re welling up here, lady! Sending a huge congratulations to you.