Does One Of The Love Island Girls Have A Link To Prince Harry?

It's been reported that contestant Camilla Thurlow has a romantic past with the royal...

Love Island fans are beyond excited for the new series, which is hitting our screens in LESS THAN A WEEK.

We now know who this year’s contestants will be, and it seems one of the ladies may have a royal secret. Ooh.

Camilla Thurlow was reportedly linked to Prince Harry in July 2014. The pair are said to have been spotted kissing in Tonteria nightclub in Sloane Square, soon after he’d ended things with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

🌞💗👑TEAM CAMMY!!! LOVE ISLAND 2017 🌞💗👑 #teamcammy #loveisland #loveisland2017

The Scottish 27-year-old is a former Miss Edinburgh winner, and describes her job as being in the field of Explosive Ordnance Disposal. Impressive, eh?

She’s worked for The Halo Trust charity, which was visited in 1997 by Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

Camilla hasn’t spoken out about her rumoured romance, even when the Love Island producers gave her a pretty big opportunity…

When asked for her claim to fame, she responded: ‘I don’t think it’s my claim to fame but my proudest achievement was playing lacrosse for Scotland in the junior world championships.

‘That’s stuck with me as being an important moment. I’m really competitive but it channels itself in certain ways.’

Hmmm. A royal snog would surely be your claim to fame, right?!

Running wild in the Scottish sun 😎

Camilla has been single for four years and hopes she can find love in the sun, continuing: ‘I think it is the chance of finding love and seeing what it would be like to have a good relationship with someone.

‘It’s been so long since I had something that had any potential for going anywhere.’

Feast for the beast

Will Camilla finally find her prince on the island?

Make sure you’re in front of your TV at 9pm on Monday 5 June for the series premiere on ITV2.

And keep tuning in for the spin-off programme Love Island: Aftersun, in which Caroline Flack and a bunch of celebs will be giggling and gossiping about the contestants’ antics.

By Emily Jefferies