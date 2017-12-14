Camilla Thurlow Looks Unrecognisable With Boyfriend Jamie Jewitt

We LOVE her new hair.

Everyone is talking about Camilla Thurlow this week, with the Love Island star changing up her look dramatically.

While Love Island fans and viewers are used to Camilla’s trademark long blonde locks, the 28-year-old turned heads when she arrived at the Charge II fundraiser event this week with boyfriend Jamie Jewitt, sporting short dark hair.

Teaming her new look with a stunning floral dress with a pink tulle skirt and matching heels, Camilla posed for photos with Jamie – wrapped up in dark suit and polo neck combo.

The couple’s appearance was especially exciting for Love Island fans as it confirmed that Camilla and Jamie are officially still together.

The pair have kept us all wondering about the status of their relationship since leaving the Love Island villa, but they looked happier than ever on the red carpet together, confirming the rumours to be true.

Couldn’t be happier to be spending Saturday evening supporting @topboxersadiq with @jamiejewitt_ at the incredible Copper Box arena. So excited to see Jamie’s boxing journey, he really is alright 😉🥊 #fightforacause A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:29am PST

‘Even now we’re out of the Love Island villa, things are not as natural as going out and meeting someone,’ Jamie explained of their relationship last month. ‘Although we’re out there in the real world it’s not really the real world to us. We’re not really thinking too much about it.’

‘We don’t feel any pressure,’ Camilla agreed. ’As long as we’re happy. We are just taking things at our own pace. I think the trick is to enjoy things as they are now, and that builds a strong foundation for the future.’

