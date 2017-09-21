Love Island Fans Think Camilla Looks Like A Different Person Now

The Love Island lady has sparked some confusion with her latest Instagram snap...

If there’s one thing we love, it’s a Love Island reunion.

Since the show ended, we’ve been doing our best to keep tabs on what our favourite islanders have been doing – and it looks as though two of them have just got back in touch.

Montana Brown and Camilla Thurlow were pretty close during their time on the series, and it’s lovely to see that this hasn’t changed now that they have touched back down in the UK.

Taking to Instagram to share their reunion with fans, Camilla shared a snap alongside a heart emoji.

💛 A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

Her followers shared their excitement, with comments including: ‘My 2 love island favs [sic]’ and ‘Loved/love your friendship girls! Cam please get a hair cut! 👌🙋#GirlPower #SupportGirls 💪’.

But there also seemed to be some confusion, with a number of fans mistaking the LI beauty for, er, Cheryl.

‘Thought you were @cherylofficial here,’ one wrote.

Others added: ‘Thought this was Cheryl at first!! X’ and ‘For a second I thought that was Cheryl 😊’.

London calling (ps not a new haircut, just tucked in! ☺️) A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Sep 8, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Well they’re both pretty beaut, so we guess that it could be an easy mistake to make.

Many others complimented Cam’s style, with an overwhelming number asking about her button-up coat.

Loving the #OOTDs, lady.