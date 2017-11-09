Camilla Thurlow Has Chopped All Her Hair Off And It Looks Amazing

The Love Island lady has gone for the chop...

Over the summer, one particular lady rose to fame – and straight into the hearts of the nation.

We’re talking about Camilla Thurlow, who became a national treasure and everyone’s dream girl during her stint on the 2017 series of Love Island (all whilst falling in love with a Calvin Klein model at the same time, no biggie).

And, it would appear that Camilla is simply the gift that keeps on giving – as the lovely lady has now debuted her new look, and it’s giving us ALL the inspo.

Immensely privileged to be attending The Everyday Heroes Awards #SJAHeroes A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Posting a snap with her beau Jamie Jewitt, 28-year-old Camilla debuted her new ‘do – in an aptly captioned snap which reads ‘Jamie and Bob’.

We see what you did there, Camilla!

Jamie and Bob A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:49am PST

Fans have been quick to comment on the Love Island lady’s new look, with replies reading messages such as ‘your hair looks lovely and really suits you 😊x’, ‘Your hair looks amazing! Suits you so much!’ and ‘Love your hair like this 💕’.

People of Instagram, we could not agree more. Anyone else for the chop?!

Camilla’s beau Jamie recently spoke out about their relationship – confirming that the couple have been going from strength-to-strength following their departure from the sunnier climes of Love Island.

Speaking with Daily Star Online, the former Calvin Klein model shared: ‘Things are really good between us. We’ve been going out for two months two and a half months, and we’re taking things slow’.

Jamie then added, ‘Even now we’re out of the Love Island villa, things are not as natural as going out and meeting someone. Although we’re out there in the real world it’s not really the real world to us’.

However, fear not, as the fella then promised that this wasn’t a warning sign, and hinted at a future announcement… ‘We’re not really thinking too much about it. We’re staying busy. But there’ll be some news, don’t worry’.

Could the news be that Camilla has really amazing new hair?! We think so…

