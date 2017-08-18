Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow Debuts One Gorgeous Hair Makeover

The 28-year-old has gone to the dark side...

Camilla Thurlow just unveiled a post-Love Island makeover, and she looks BEAUTIFUL.

The 28-year-old has ditched her blonde hair for a darker look, captioning a stunning snap on Instagram: ‘AnaCam Skywalker heading back to the dark side 💁🏻#brunette.’

AnaCam Skywalker heading back to the dark side 💁🏻#brunette A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

It’s not just us who are impressed. Her villa beau Jamie Jewitt commented: ‘WOW 😍😍😍 x.’

Aw. Can they just hurry up and become official already?!

TBH, nobody deserves a bit of pampering more than Camilla right now. She and Jamie, 27, recently returned from their first humanitarian mission together.

We are on our way! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us so far – we will keep you all posted on how we get on 💛 A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

While on Love Island, Camilla made no secret of the fact that she wanted to use her platform to raise awareness for some of the world’s plights, having already carved out a successful career as a bomb disposal expert.

Working with indiGO Volunteers, CamJam helped charity A Drop In The Ocean by delivering food and clothing, and worked with the Soul Food Kitchen team to give meals to homeless refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece.

She kept followers updated with their journey, writing last week: ‘On our final day we visited Serres, where survivors from the displaced Yazidi population live in a refugee camp. Organisations are not allowed inside the camp. Instead, Lifting Hands provides lessons in a neighbouring park.

‘We attended an English lesson for young women aged 14 – 17yrs old. Under the shade of a tree, the class spoke of their desire to become doctors, lawyers, and journalists. Every single one of them without fail said they wanted to help others – that they know what it feels like to be alone and they never want anyone else to feel the same way.

‘Despite the absolute horror and inexplicable violence these women have seen, somehow they have chosen love over hatred. Watching this group of ambitious, intelligent and compassionate individuals I was overwhelmed with sadness; they will not have the chance to live the life they deserve.’

Amazing work, lady.