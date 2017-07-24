The Funniest Reactions To Camilla’s Mum’s Love Island Appearance

Is it possible for Cam's mum to win the show...?

Last night’s Love Island got pretty emotional as each Islander was treated to some quality time in the villa with two of their family members.

But one person in particular made a strong impression on viewers, to put it lightly…

Camilla Thurlow’s totally adorable mum won over everyone’s hearts.

Telling Cam’ that her grandma had been watching her on the show, she revealed: ‘Apparently she’s got the subtitles on. She did phone one evening and say: “I can’t really chat because I want to get back and watch the last bit…”’

Her dad then gushed: ‘It’s so nice to see you with someone [Jamie Jewitt] who is making you happy.’

And in one of the cutest moments of the series so far, Cam’s mum started to get emotional. She wept: ‘I just think it’s such a brave thing to have done.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘It’s very strange when I think that you’ve been off to these places to work and yet on the outside, this is lounging about in a villa in the sun all day, what is so brave about that? But it is such a brave thing to have done.’

And we even saw a glimpse of her cheeky side when she revealed what her favourite moment of the series was: ‘Actually I thought that Sausage Fest challenge was quite fun!”

We just LOVE her.

Twitter went into meltdown due to one hilarious moment in particular.

See: Fans Praise Love Island’s Sam and Georgia After Their Appearance On Aftersun

Leaving the villa, Camilla’s mum seemed rather flustered as she went back to give Chris Hughes a kiss on each cheek and tell him: ‘I like cows, too! I do, I really do…’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

When you meet the guy you've been watching for 2 months and totally lose your head… 🐄😆 #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

In fact, it quickly jumped into our top five fave Love Island 2017 moments.

One viewer tweeted alongside that classic picture of a pensive Chris in bed: ‘When you wish your girlfriend liked cows a much as Camilla’s mum #LoveIsland.’

See: You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Alex Beattie Used To Look Like

Another fan of the show referenced Camilla’s brief romance with a certain ex-Islander: ‘Camilla’s mum crying her eyes out at the relief of not having to make small talk with Craig #LoveIsland.’

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘Camilla’s mum sounds more like Camilla than Camilla does,’ one reacted, whereas another seemed focused on that ‘sausage fest’ comment: ‘Hearing Camilla’s posh mum saying that “the sausage fest was rather fun” has to be a highlight of this year’s #LoveIsland.’

Let’s just hope we get to see more of Cam’s mum on our screens in the future!

By Emily Jefferies