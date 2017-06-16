This Islander has surprised viewers across the UK. And we think some of the comments are a little unfair...

Camilla has had an interesting Love Island journey so far.

Admittedly different from the other Islanders, she started the show as a very quiet and reserved character.

BUT as her romance grew with Essex lad Jonny, Camilla started coming out of her shell and viewers quickly fell in love with her.

See: Love Island Fans Are Really Concerned For Amber Davies And Kem Cetinay

However, since Jonny and Camilla’s shock split over a feminism row, fans of the show have been divided over the former Miss Edinburgh winner.

And Camilla’s behaviour in last night’s episode seemed to spark conversation further…

After having fun with the other Love Island ladies in a twerking competition, fans started to question ‘conservative’ Camilla. Sigh.

Their disappointment in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal employee only increased when, nearing the end of the episode, we also saw Cam’ smoking in the garden whilst chatting to ex flame, Jonny.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘I don’t like it when Camilla started smoking on Love Island last night,’ one unhappy fan tweeted.

Others sounded shocked: ‘Camilla smoking on love island I didn’t see that coming last night,’ one shared, while another asked: ‘Was it just me or did I see Camilla smoking? #BiggestShock’.

One hater slammed proud feminist Camilla for taking part in the twerking competition: ‘Don’t understand how Camilla is crying about the feminism thing then doing a twerking comp & being judged by men’.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

One viewer wrote: ‘Biggest surprise of the night Camilla Smoking and twerking,’ while another didn’t approve: ‘camilla smoking kind of disappoints me’ [sic].

See: Everything You Need To Know About New Love Island Lad Mike

Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach star Sarah Goodhart also joined the conversation, tweeting: ‘It’s 3.21am, approximately 6hrs since I saw Camilla with a cig and I am still shook. Inhale that tobacco unpredictable queen.’

Thankfully, others stood up for Camilla enjoying herself in the villa.

‘Why are people slating Camilla for doing a twerking contest.. leave it out she’s getting involved and having fun,’ one loyal fan tweeted.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Another praised the petite Islander: ‘Honestly camilla is such a gift to this earth I want her to win love island as a strong independent single woman’.

We love seeing Camilla letting her hair down and having some fun.

Besides, being free to do what you want as a woman is what feminism is all about, isn’t it?

Go, Cam’!

By Emily Jefferies