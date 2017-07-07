Love Island Viewers Have A Bit Of An Issue With Camilla’s Eyelashes

Well, we guess nobody can be COMPLETELY perfect...

It’s official… We have a new nation’s sweetheart, and her name is Camilla Thurlow.

The 27-year-old has won our hearts with her shy-but-sassy personality, feminist beliefs and chats about reading ACTUAL books.

We all felt for her when she was left heartbroken by beau Jonny last week, when he ditched her for Tyla Carr.

This came after he’d reassured her that he wouldn’t be ‘jumping ship’, and just a day after they’d re-coupled.

We then saw new boy Craig Lawson shower her with A LOT of attention, but she admitted she wasn’t over Jonny and he was soon dumped from the villa.

She’s now struck up a flirtation with Jamie Jewitt, so we’re very excited to see where that may lead. Second base, perhaps?

But while we’re all rooting for Cam’, there is one thing about her that viewers have an issue with – her eyelashes. Eeeep.

One Tweeted last night: ‘Camilla needs to stop worrying about her man and start worrying about her eyelashes 🕷🕷🕷 #LoveIsIand,’ while another said: ‘Camilla did sports science at university. She did lacrosse. Very impressive. Unlike her choice of false eyelashes #LoveIsland.’

Others wrote: ‘Camilla eyelashes need chopping off jesssus get rid,’ ‘Can someone send camilla new eyelashes? these ones are tiredd #loveisland,’ and: ‘Application to #loveisland submitted. Purely to bring #Camilla some new eyelashes [sic].’

Aw. We think our Cam’ looks great. We mean, if we were on the island we’d probably be channelling Monica from Friends in Barbados RN.

Fingers crossed Jamie can look past the lashes on tonight’s episode, eh?!