Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow Puts Jamie Jewitt ‘Split’ Rumours To Bed

The 28-year-old shares a gorgeous selfie with her co-star...

We have some very good news for Love Island fans today.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on this year’s runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, you’ll probably have heard the rumours that they’ve ended things. NOOO.

If not, let us rewind. Fans noticed that they hadn’t appeared in an Instagram photo together since 14 August, with worried comments including: ‘I have a bad feeling you and cam have split up. Please tell me this isn’t true…..’

This was despite the fact that Jamie, 27, recently told The Sun: ‘I definitely want Camilla to be my girlfriend by the end of the year. I am 100% committed to her. We’ve already planned future trips for this year too.’

Others claimed that Cam’, 28, had unfollowed her beau, but we checked and that definitely wasn’t the case.

Now Camilla’s laid the claims to rest, by posting a super-cute snap of her and Jamie together last night. Phew.

She’d adorably captioned the selfie: ‘Traffic Jam Cam.’

Of course, fans were quick to comment. One wrote: ‘Glad you two are still together and going strong❤️❤️,’ while another said: ‘My fav couple! I missed you 2 in photos! Keep them coming!! [sic].’

Traffic Jam Cam A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

We’ve gotta say, we’re pretty relieved. CamJam are one of our LI favourites, despite never actually making it official in the villa.

After the show ended, they chose not to book in club appearances and sign fashion deals, and instead headed off on their first humanitarian mission together.

Working with indiGO Volunteers, they helped charity A Drop In The Ocean by delivering food and clothing, and worked with the Soul Food Kitchen team to give meals to homeless refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece.

We can’t wait to see what they do next.