Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow Puts Jamie Jewitt ‘Split’ Rumours To Bed

Camilla and Jamie
By

The 28-year-old shares a gorgeous selfie with her co-star...

We have some very good news for Love Island fans today.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on this year’s runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, you’ll probably have heard the rumours that they’ve ended things. NOOO.

Camilla and Jamie left Love Island in second place

If not, let us rewind. Fans noticed that they hadn’t appeared in an Instagram photo together since 14 August, with worried comments including: ‘I have a bad feeling you and cam have split up. Please tell me this isn’t true…..’

This was despite the fact that Jamie, 27, recently told The Sun: ‘I definitely want Camilla to be my girlfriend by the end of the year. I am 100% committed to her. We’ve already planned future trips for this year too.’

Others claimed that Cam’, 28, had unfollowed her beau, but we checked and that definitely wasn’t the case.

Yesterday @indigovolunteers arranged for us to join @intervolvegr volunteers at Larissa camp. While I was in one of the communal areas, two teenage girls came in to chat and play music. Amongst other songs they played Despacito and as happy a moment as it was, it was also a stark reminder that the people affected by this crisis are you and I born in another place at another time. These young ladies won't go out with their friends to see a film tonight, they won't be able to go to the shops this weekend – they will go back to their makeshift home in a container, a home that was meant to be temporary but is starting to feel scarily permanent. It was the saddest happy day, watching the children enjoying Jamie's obstacle course, knowing that instead of a life full of the chances they deserve, they will wake up to the same day in the same place for who knows how long. They have already experienced immense hardship back home and on their travels, and now they continue to be affected by the traumatising reality of feeling stuck in a place with no hope. It is organisations like InterVolve that are providing activities and services that bring hope, dignity and purpose to individuals that should never had these basic rights taken from them. A lot of the incredible volunteers we met through the day originally came for a few weeks and have ended up staying months. They chose to open their eyes to what is happening here, and I have the utmost respect for their tireless work day in day out to make a very real difference. Many of the grassroots organisations here (including InterVolve) receive their funding from @helprefugeesuk, and without them so many crucial projects would not take place. If you wish to support them and #chooselove, please go to @asos where you can buy a #chooselove t-shirt – all proceeds go towards helping refugees across Europe and in the Middle East. #indigovolunteers #chooselove #HelpRefugeesUK

Now Camilla’s laid the claims to rest, by posting a super-cute snap of her and Jamie together last night. Phew.

She’d adorably captioned the selfie: ‘Traffic Jam Cam.’

Of course, fans were quick to comment. One wrote: ‘Glad you two are still together and going strong❤️❤️,’ while another said: ‘My fav couple! I missed you 2 in photos! Keep them coming!! [sic].’

Traffic Jam Cam

We’ve gotta say, we’re pretty relieved. CamJam are one of our LI favourites, despite never actually making it official in the villa.

After the show ended, they chose not to book in club appearances and sign fashion deals, and instead headed off on their first humanitarian mission together.

Working with indiGO Volunteers, they helped charity A Drop In The Ocean by delivering food and clothing, and worked with the Soul Food Kitchen team to give meals to homeless refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece.

We can’t wait to see what they do next.