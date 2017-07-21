Love Island Viewers Notice Something Awkward About Camilla And Jamie’s Date

I.e. Camilla had a huge ROCK wedged in her shoe

Last night’s Love Island saw the couples embark on their final dates. Aw.

It’s safe to say that producers went all out. They treated Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood to a ride on a super yacht, and provided a candlelit dinner for Amber Hughes and Kem Cetinay.

But it was Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt’s La La Land-inspired evening that really got viewers talking.

We saw the pair dine by a monastery on the top of a hill. They were joined by a small string orchestra, who played Camilla’s favourite song (Toto’s Africa, FYI).

After they’d eaten, they enjoyed a romantic – and very well choreographed – dance. Camilla was the perfect Emma Stone, rocking a floaty yellow dress reminiscent of the actress’s look in her Oscar-winning role.

She’d paired the midi with a pair of royal blue heels, creating the perfect colour block.

But as she and Jamie waltzed in the moonlight, fans couldn’t help noticing something a little awkward about her footwear… i.e. the fact that there was a huge ROCK stuck in one of them.

Tweets included: ‘Did anyone else notice the big rock wedged in Camilla’s heel or just me???😂😳,’ and: ‘Can someone please create a twitter account for the rock stuck under Camilla’s heel? 😂😂💔💔 #loveisland [sic].’

Another eagle-eyed viewer joked: ‘Dancing on uneven ground can be hazardous, check out the rock caught in Camilla’s shoe! #LoveIsIand @LoveIsland [sic].’

And that wasn’t the only thing that caused debate. Others couldn’t help discussing the fact that Cam’ invited Jamie to visit a refugee camp once the show comes to an end on Monday… after he’d suggested that they head to Ibiza.

Some loved the contrast, with one writing: ‘Jamie and Camilla planning on going to Ibiza and then to help in a refugee camp, can they just win now please❤️❤️❤️❤️ #loveisland.’

However, others thought it showed that they may not be 100% compatible. NOOO. Another Tweet read: ‘Duno how I feel about Camilla & Jamie on the outside, one suggests a holiday to Ibiza, the other a trip to a refugee camp 🤔 slight contrast [sic].’

What were your thoughts on the date? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.