Camilla Fans Aren’t Happy With Love Island’s Jonny OR Craig RN

The 27-year-old has had a crazy ride over the past few days...

Ooh. It ALL kicked off on Love Island yesterday.

In case you missed it, let us catch you up. We saw the contestants face the ‘ultimate test’ last week, when 11 newbies joined them abroad – and a second house was revealed.

The boys headed to the brand-spanking pad, where they were joined by the new girls. Meanwhile, the new boys headed to the original villa to join the OG ladies.

Then last night, the original Islanders were given the chance to stick or twist with their couples, meaning there were a whole load of dumpings.

The situation came at an interesting time for Camilla Thurlow. Just days before, her partner Jonny Mitchell had ditched her for Tyla Carr. *Shakes fist*.

However, they were still coupled up, so he had to choose between her or one of the new gals at the re-coupling ceremony.

We’re not sure whether we’re surprised or not, but Jonny didn’t choose Camilla. Instead, he went for Danielle Sellers.

Thankfully, Camilla chose new lad Craig Lawson. But if she hadn’t, Jonny’s actions would’ve led to her being dumped from the island.

Of course, viewers had a lot of thoughts about this.

Tweets included: ‘#loveisland Jonny actually had no reason to think Cam would recouple at all! He risked losing her to save himself. Snake,’ and: ‘Jonny is a selfish little b******. No ways he could’ve known Cam would re couple so he switched knowing cam would be dumped #Loveisland [sic].’

But unfortunately for Cam’, fans aren’t particularly impressed with Craig either. Eeeep.

Some have a theory that the Essex lad may have cottoned on to Camilla’s popularity, and that coupling up with her could keep him safe.

One Tweeted: ‘That new guy Craig on #loveisand has seen how popular Camilla is on the outside with the public, hope he’s actually genuine… 🤔🤔,’ while another asked: ‘Is everyone seeing right through craig? sucking up to camilla when shes down. #leech #loveisland.’

And TBH, Camilla seems confused by the whole thing herself.

In a spoiler at the end of yesterday’s episode, she admitted that she’s still holding a torch for Jonny, saying: ‘If I’m not over something it’s not fair to start something else.’

NOOOO. We can’t deal with any more heartbreak for our girl.