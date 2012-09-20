Cameron Diaz And Gwyneth Paltrow Wow At Obama Fundraiser

Cameron Diaz attended a fundraiser for President Barack Obama in London last night, hosted by her pal Gwyneth Paltrow.

Mark’s Club was the venue for the Obama Victory Fund 2012 event, one night after Gwyneth‘s friends Jay-Z and Beyonce hosted a fundraiser in New York.

Tom Ford and Anna Wintour co-hosted with Gwyneth, and guests paid as much as £24,000 to attend.

The two actresses left together, with Cameron looking gorgeous in a dusky rose outfit, and Gwyneth in a skin-tight white dress. Hot!

