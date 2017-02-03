Calum Best Misses Two TV Appearances Following His CBB Eviction

The reality star has tweeted his apologies to Big Brother and ITV's Lorraine...

Since leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, things have been a little confusing for Calum Best fans.

It’s become something of a given that evicted housemates will debrief with Rylan Clark-Neal on BBBOTS, and then take to the sofa with either Lorraine Kelly or the hosts of This Morning for a first post-CBB interview.

But, following his eviction on Wednesday, Calum Best failed to show up for either.

Err.

The 35-year-old lost his place in the Channel 5 reality show this week, failing to beat his personal best of third place.

He was later spotted – on Snapchat – partying the night away with Jamie O’Hara, who was also evicted this week. The pair shared a bromance during their time on the show, so were probably pretty happs to be reunited outside.

Since going AWOL, Calum has issued an apology to his fans and to the TV appearances he missed.

The socialite tweeted: ‘Sincerest apologies to @bbuk #bbbots and @ITVLorraine been crazy I’ll since leaving the house . Will make it up’.

A few fans branded him ‘disrespectful’, but many sent well-wishes and messages of support.

Reactions included: ‘I hope @CalumBest is feeling better and we see him at the CBB final’ and ‘Get well soon gorgeous Big hugs [sic]’.

It looks as though his appearance on Lorraine has been rescheduled for next week, as the ITV show responded: ‘Hope you’re on the mend, @CalumBest! We’ll be seeing you very soon! Sending hugs x’.

Calum revealed that he had been suffering with an ear infection during his time on the show, so we hope he’s feeling better soon.