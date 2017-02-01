Fans Are Disappointed About Calum Best’s Eviction On Celebrity Big Brother

And in his exit interview, the former housemate also revealed a big secret that affected his time in the house...

Calum Best has become the latest celebrity to be given the boot from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The All Star made it to third place during his first series on the reality show, but he fell short of beating his place this time around.

Opening up to Emma Willis during his exit interview, Calum admitted that he felt a little disappointed at not coming close to his previous placement.

See: Viewers Think There Was Something Odd About Jamie O’Hara’s Eviction

The 35-year-old told her: ‘Big Brother this time around – it hasn’t been tougher with the people – but with what they’ve thrown at us.’

He added: ‘I’m sad to come out now. I wanted to beat my personal best. I’m disappointed.’

See: Bianca Gascoigne’s Boyfriend Has Finally Broken His Silence On CBB

Well, if social media was anything to go by, his fans seemed spectacularly disappointed by his exit too.

Tweets included: ‘@CalumBest you were fantastic on #cbb – wish you’d won! Gonna miss you. 😎❤️ [sic]’, ‘@CalumBest definitely didn’t deserve to leave #CBB always been such a gentleman on the show! Was really hoping he’d win @bbuk’ and ‘Can’t believe @CalumBest has gone 👎🏻 #cbb’.

The CBB contestant had been accused of being ‘dull’ by some viewers, but he gave Emma an explanation for his behaviour last night.

And it’s actually pretty sad to hear, as Calum admitted that he had been secretly battling a medical issue during his time in the house.

Talking about the criticism that had been directed his way, he explained: ‘I had an ear infection and I just wanted to sleep it off – obviously that wasn’t aired.

‘And Jedward bless them were constantly singing!’

He also said: ‘The whole experience started to drain me.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

His former housemate James Jordan took to Twitter after hearing the news, saying: ‘I feel bad now 😞 Didn’t realise Calum had an ear infection & that’s why he was a bit dull

28 days is a bloody long time 2 be in pain 😜’.

Wishing you better, Calum.