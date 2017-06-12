Love Island’s Cally Has Sparked A Big Reaction With A New Instagram Picture
The reality star has been posting about life as a new mum. And fans believe she's looking amazing just weeks after giving birth...
Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison welcomed their first child together on 7th May.
After finally getting together on ITV2’s Love Island back in 2015, the pair are responsible for the very first baby to come out of the hit dating show.
And, as you can imagine, their darling daughter Vienna is absolutely beautiful.
Model Cally has been sharing snaps of her ‘lil chick’ on social media and fans are in awe of how cute she is.
But it wasn’t Vienna who impressed followers in one of Cally’s most recent snaps…
The former Islander wowed fans herself when she posed for a night out in a sheer dress, about five weeks after giving birth.
Doesn’t she look incredible?! We’re so pleased to see her looking so happy.
Followers of the star were quick to comment their admiration. Reactions included: ‘I cannot believe you have just had a baby and have such an amazing figure straight afterwards!’ and ‘Incredible 👌🏼 and Congratulations to you both 💟’.
Another fan called her the ‘Hottest baby mother💁🏽😍💕’ and another agreed: ‘One very yummy mummy 😍 xxx’.
In fact, Cally’s beau Luis also took to Instagram to boast about his lady.
‘Imagine looking like this 4 weeks after your traumatic pregnancy! Absolute milf 😂❤️,’ he captioned the snap.
However, sadly, some did not seem impressed with the new mum. One wrote that Cally ‘should be at home with the baby and not out looking like that…’
Er.
Cally hit back, writing: ‘calm the f*** down bbe seriously bore off. U don’t need to change a thing about yourself just because u have become a mother and u certainly don’t need to stop living your life. Il stick to my life sweetheart n u stick to your own ✌🏼 [sic]’.
Fans of the showbiz couple also rushed to defend Cally, and even close friend Vicky Pattison shared her love for the pair. The former Geordie Shore wrote: ‘you two man!!!! 😍😍😍😍’.
Cally hasn’t shied away from sharing some beautiful baby snaps with her followers.
Like mother like daughter, eh?
Congratulations again to both Cally and Luis.
By Emily Jefferies