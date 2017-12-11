Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech And Luis Morrison Are Officially Back Together

Cally confirmed the news on her Instagram page yesterday

It’s been a pretty upsetting few days for Love Island fans.

First, Rachel Fenton and Rykard Jenkins announced their split. Then it was confirmed that this year’s winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay had gone their separate ways.

But now we finally have some good news from past Islanders.

Remember Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison? They’d dated before entering the villa in 2015, but got back together while on the show.

It’s no secret that they haven’t had the smoothest of relationships, having split and reunited multiple times over the last couple of years.

Their most recent split occurred just two months after their daughter Vienna was born in May.

Vienna ✨ A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CALLY JANE (@misscallyjane) on Nov 24, 2017 at 2:13am PST

Back in October, 26-year-old Cally told OK!: ‘I don’t even know what’s going on myself at the moment. We’re on and off at the moment, but we’re okay. We are still living together.’

But now she’s revealed that they’ve reunited ahead of Christmas, captioning a cuddly Instagram snap yesterday: ‘For the record yes we are together. Had a really tough year, but couldn’t be more ready for 2018. Onwards and upwards 💛 #family #xmasnightout.’

For the record yes we are together. Had a really tough year, but couldn’t be more ready for 2018. Onwards and upwards 💛 #family #xmasnightout A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CALLY JANE (@misscallyjane) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Followers seem pleased with the update, with comments including: ‘Having a new baby is very testing on any relationship. I wish you all the best for 2018 xxxxx,’ and: ‘Never have to explain but glad you guys are! New year, new things.’

And we’re glad to hear that Cally and Luis have managed to put the past behind them. Best of luck for 2018, guys.