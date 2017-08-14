Cally Jane Beech Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her Parenting Decision

The Love Island star has had to defend herself, again...

Former Love Island star and new mum Cally Jane Beech has received a lot of love from fans recently, after giving birth to a beautiful baby girl and splitting from partner Luis Morrison.

But unfortunately, the brunette beauty has also been subject to criticism, after she jetted off for a three-day holiday to Ibiza without daughter Vienna.

My favourite human #Vienna 😍❤️ black Tshirt from @gymking obviously 😉 A post shared by C A L L Y J A N E (@misscallyjane) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

It seems Cally, 25, has finally had enough of the haters, as she’s now taken to Instagram to post a story defending herself.

She said: ‘I think its disgusting that some people, who I call the “parent police”, try to judge other people’s lives when they have no idea what they’re doing. I can’t even go out for a meal with friends without people thinking: “Oh my god she’s left her baby…”

‘I went to Ibiza for 3 days. Vienna wasn’t even at home, she was with her grandparents and her dad as it was Luis’ birthday. If you’re one of these people who comment nasty things on Instagram when you don’t know them, you’ve really got to get a life.

‘It’s not very nice when you have no idea who someone really is. I still have feelings too… My child is happy and my child is looked after. I spend every single day of my life with her, apart from those three days in Ibiza.’

You tell ’em, Cally.

Plenty of followers showed their support, with one writing: ‘Just saw your rant on your story … just block straight and delete the comments don’t even bother reading! When I saw all your holiday pictures all I was thinking was how did this women just have a baby you are sooooo fit!!!! 😍 [sic].’

✨☀️ A post shared by C A L L Y J A N E (@misscallyjane) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Another accused the trolls of being jealous: ‘To your response you get it together and that just them jealous because your hot and a great mommy and marking your goals and that’s why they are losers… keep it going girl you rock ! [sic].’

Others praised the new mum for allowing herself a break: ‘I can tell your an amazing mom and there is nothing wrong with having a break,I do it and most people do,they are obviously jealous with no life,just block them xxxxx [sic].’

Come on people, give poor Cally a break.

By Emily Jefferies