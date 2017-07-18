Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech Confirms She’s Split From Luis Morrison

Sad news, Love Island fans...

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison met on Love Island back in 2015 and two years on they have a gorgeous baby daughter, Vienna.

But fans of the couple will be sad to hear that the on/off pair have split again, just two months after Vienna was born.

Morning bed cuddles ❤️ A post shared by C A L L Y J A N E (@misscallyjane) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

A representative for the brunette beauty confirmed the split in a statement to new!, saying: ‘Cally’s really upset that she and Luis have split up. ‘She needs some time to get her head around it all. She and Vienna have moved out of the home she shared with Luis and she’s back with her mum… her main priority is Vienna. ‘Cally doesn’t want to speak to anyone at the moment. Her main priority is Vienna.’ Fans of the couple began speculating that there was trouble in the relationship when they both posted telling tweets at the start of July.

‘If u love something let it go … only then will you really know [sic],’ Cally shared with her followers, to which they instantly responded with love and support.

My Vienna is growing to fast! 😒👶🏽 A post shared by Luis Morrison (@luismorrison39) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

‘Are you and luis ok?’ one asked, and another consoled: ‘When you have a baby, it’s the hardest time for any couple. Don’t give up.’

One day prior to this, followers became suspicious of Luis when he tweeted: ‘The grass is never greener,’ to which Cally replied: ‘N u already know this [sic].’

Cally has since deleted all Instagram posts about him on her page.

Having faced a pretty rocky relationship so far, is there any chance of a reconciliation for these two? Let’s hope so…

By Emily Jefferies