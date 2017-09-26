Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To Daughter Kylie’s ‘Pregnancy’

What did Caitlyn have to say about the shock news?

This weekend some news emerged that almost broke the internet.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

We know, we did NOT see this one coming, either…

Having previously been in a long-term relationship with rapper Tyga, the 20-year-old has been dating rapper Travis Scott since April, and sources close to Travis claimed to TMZ that Kylie is expecting a little girl – yet neither stars have confirmed nor denied the news.

But what does Kylie’s father Caitlyn Jenner think of the huge news?

Well, it seems as if the former Olympian was pretty surprised… to put it lightly.

‘Caitlyn was really shocked and disappointed to learn that Kylie is pregnant,’ a source close to Caitlyn told Hollywood Life.

The continued to remark on Kylie’s age: ‘She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship.’

Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there.

‘Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life,’ the concluded.

The source went on to discuss the new relationship: ‘Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis really haven’t been dating very long and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship, but Kylie believes the opposite – that she and Travis will be together forever.’

Okay well we’ll just sit here and patiently wait for either Kylie or Travis to speak out about the speculation.

C’mon you two, don’t keep us waiting TOO long…