Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn’t Spoken To The Kardashians In Two Years

However, it turns out that a current family rift has run a lot deeper than we initially presumed – with Caitlyn Jenner having shared that it has now been a full two years since she communicated with Khloe Kardashian, and ‘doesn’t talk to any of [the Kardashians] anymore’.

Speaking with Piers Morgan for an upcoming episode of Life Stories, Caitlyn shared: ‘I don’t talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad’.

Caitlyn then adds, ‘I’ve lost all relationship with them, yes, I don’t talk to any of them anymore’.

The former athlete then adds, ‘[I haven’t talked to] Kris [in] probably a year, Kim probably nine months, Khloe two years – but she wasn’t there – and Kourtney I haven’t talked to her either’.

However, Caitlyn is still on good terms with her biological children Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Caitlyn and Khloe infamously fell out after Caitlyn told Vanity Fair, in a 2015 interview, that Kris Jenner was not supportive of her desire to transition.

Speaking of this, Caitlyn added that Kris had been aware of her desire to transition since they had met.

She claimed, ‘As far as Kris, when I met her I had to be honest. She was aware of it at the beginning, but she but some restrictions on it. I had my own little getaways where I could go be myself. She knew about it, but I just didn’t do anything around her’.

Let’s hope the Kardashian/Jenner clan manage to bury the bad blood soon.

