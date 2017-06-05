The Secret To The Peachy Smooth Brazilian Booty Just Landed in the UK

It's the #1 product on Cult Beauty right now and we are obsessed.

We are a nation that has become obsessed with finding the secret to a brilliant 🍑 booty. And for many of us girls, we look to the Brazilians for inspo, who are notoriously known for their envious behinds.

But it appears the secret to the insta worthy derrière has finally landed in the UK – and it is already the number one best selling product on cult beauty!

The magical cream in question is the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £18 that promises to tighten lift and tone your bum. Sounds like we need it ASAP.

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum, £18 at Cult Beauty

It’s a bestseller in Brazil and we can see why. First of all, it smells insane, like once you use this you wont be able to use anything else. The super-rich body cream is enriched with South American ingredients such as nourishing cupuaçu butter, coconut oil and acai. But the star of the show is the Amazonian plant, guaraná that has five times more caffeine in it than coffee. The potent ingredient will tone and stimulate the circulation of your behind, minimise cellulite, and leave it feeling silky smooth.

We recommend massaging the cream in a clockwise motion as this will warm up your skin and allow the product to absorb quicker. The cream isn’t just restricted to your bum however! It can also be used as an all over lotion so first apply to your bum and if you want to tone up any other area’s apply to the tummy, arms or legs!

To make it even better, the scent smells incredible – trust us! Massaging this into your skin will totally transport you to the sunny beaches of Rio with its sweet and nutty fragrance.

It’s selling out fast so get in there quick!

Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream, £18 is available from Cult Beauty.

By Emma Hull