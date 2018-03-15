A Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot Could Actually Happen

'The hardest thing in this world is to live in it [without new Buffy episodes, obvs]...'

The teenager inside me is squealing right now, because news of a possible Buffy The Vampire Slayer return has been sweeping the internet.

Dropping the bombshell during an INTV Conference, Fox TV group chair Gary Newman explained: ‘I think if you look in our library, Buffy is probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back.’

Speaking of creator Joss Whedon, Newman said that he was ‘one of the greatest’ they had ever worked with.

‘When Joss decides it’s time, we’ll do it,’ he added. ‘And until Joss decides it’s time, it won’t happen.’

COME ON JOSS.

A firm ’90s and ’00s favourite, Buffy has a major cult following. And, on a more personal note, it was responsible for my feminist awakening.

All that’s left now is for us to wait for Joss to come up with a genius plot for a new series.

And I hope he does it soon, because my video box sets (yes, really) have worn out, and it’s been removed from Netflix…