Why Bruno Toniolo Will Miss This Week’s Strictly Come Dancing

Nooo.

Bad news, Strictly fans.

It looks like arguably the most fabulous judge on the panel – Bruno Tonioli – will NOT be appearing on this week’s show, and we’re pretty devastated about it TBH.

In fact, it really IS a big deal because it’s actually the first time the judge has missed an episode of Strictly Come Dancing in his 13 years on the panel.

A Strictly spokeswoman told the BBC: ‘As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend.’

But fear not, Bruno WILL return next weekend for the Halloween special and won’t be disappearing from our screens for the rest of the series. Phew!

And now the question on all of our lips is… Will a guest judge be replacing the 61-year-old this week?

Drumroll, please.

No, sadly. It looks like we will not be treated to any surprise famous faces joining Darcy Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas.

It does mean, however, that the three remaining judges will have more sway when it comes to giving points to contestants and their pro partners.

To be fair to Bruno, he does have a VERY busy work schedule as he is also involved with the US counterpart, Dancing With The Stars.

The judge took to Twitter to explain that there was a clash between the two shows and it would result in him missing one week of Strictly, explaining that he will be ‘100% back next week just had a clash whilst in @DancingABC.’

Does that mean Bruno is choosing the American show over our dear Strictly!? Well, he has insisted that is not the case, as when a fan asked if Dancing With The Stars was more important to him the BBC show he responded: ‘Far from it!’

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday evening at 6:25pm on BBC1.