Brooklyn Beckham: ‘I’m Nervous But Excited’

See ya, VB and David - Brooklyn Beckham's ready to step out from behind the camera...

He might belong to one of the most famous families in the world, but it’s fair to say Brooklyn Beckham, 18, has done a pretty stellar job of carving out his own identity. Not only has the eldest son of the Beckham clan just released his own photography book, What I See, he’s also heading to New York in August to study photography, reportedly at the prestigious Parsons School of Design. Something tells us he won’t be taking a trip to Ikea to kit out his student digs.

If you thought Brooklyn was anything other than gracious, polite and totally unassuming, you’d be wrong. When Look interviewed him last week he told us that his parents Victoria, 43 and David, 42 are his biggest influences and he openly admits he has ‘a lot to learn’. In short, Brooklyn’s shaping up to be a definite household favourite. In fact, never mind the fact that David and VB are losing him, we’re not sure we’re ready to hand him over to the US just yet…

Hi Brooklyn! This book launch is the first time you’ve really shown what you can do. How do you feel about it?

I’m kind of nervous. I’ve been showing my photography on Instagram for quite a while now, but this is the first time a whole collection of pictures has been shown together, so that’s exciting but also nerve-wracking.

Do you still consider yourself an amateur photographer or does What I See signify a move to pro?

No. I’m still learning and I’ve got so much to learn. I hope to one day be a professional photographer but that’s going to be in a good few years.

Who inspires you most?

Well, on a personal level of course, it’s my parents. They’re both so creative and work so hard. They do so much for charity and have instilled a really great work ethic in us [siblings Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five].

Who’s your absolute favourite photographer?

Steven Meisel.

Who is your favourite person to photograph?

I guess I love photographing my family. I know them so well, so I can really capture moments and expressions that really mean something special to me.

Where’s your favourite place?

I went to Iceland and I just couldn’t believe the landscape, so I’d say that was a pretty great place to take photos.

What’s your favourite photo in What I See?

Honestly, I don’t have one. Although, there’s a photo of an older guy I met on set who was working behind the scenes of the film King Arthur when I was doing work experience. He had such an interesting face. I do love that image.

What I See by Brooklyn Beckham (£16.99, Penguin Random House UK) is out on 29 June