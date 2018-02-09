One Of Kylie Jenner’s Siblings ‘Didn’t Even Know’ She Was Pregnant

Half-brother Brody Jenner was left in the dark

By Karen Mizoguchi

From the editors of PEOPLE

Kylie Jenner only trusted her sisters and closest friends to keep her pregnancy journey private, which meant not telling all her relatives.

The new mum’s half-brother Brody Jenner revealed on Thursday that he was unaware that Kylie was expecting until she publicly revealed the arrival of her first child, daughter Stormi.

‘Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,’ The Hills alum, 34, told TMZ. ‘Now I found out and would love to see her.’

Livin A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on Nov 17, 2016 at 4:33pm PST

Brody also shared that it’s been ‘a couple years’ since he last spent time with his half-sister, whom he shares the same parent Caitlyn Jenner.

‘Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,’ he said of the KarJenner family. ‘It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.’

After months of staying out of the public spotlight, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, finally addressed her pregnancy and announced her baby girl’s 1 February birth on Sunday in a statement on Twitter and Instagram as well as a video, titled To Our Daughter, shared on YouTube.

While Kylie used to document her every move for fans on Snapchat and flooding our Instagram feeds with bikini and lingerie shots, she had remained completely under the radar.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder stopped doing public appearances and was noticeably absent from Snapchat and Instagram, only occasionally posting to promote her make-up brand.

Sisters Kourtney, Kim and pregnant Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, kept Kylie’s pregnancy under wraps, dodging questions during TV appearances, specifically on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, which all siblings made appearances on.