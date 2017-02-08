Britney Spears’ Niece Maddie Is ‘Doing Better And Better’ After ATV Accident

The eight-year-old’s stepfather Jamie Watson has given an update on her condition

Britney Spears’ niece has regained consciousness after her terrifying ATV accident over the weekend.

Maddie – who’s the daughter of Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn – is ‘doing better and better’, according to her stepfather Jamie Watson.

He gave worried fans an update on Maddie’s condition yesterday, after her off-road vehicle crashed into a pond and left her submerged in water for two minutes on Sunday afternoon.

Sharing an image with the words ‘Believe In Miracles’ emblazoned across it, he wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much.’

Jamie’s upload comes after the hospital Maddie’s being treated in confirmed that she’s awake and talking.

In a statement provided by a Spears family representative, PEOPLE learned: ‘With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7.

‘The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital.

‘She is aware of her surroundings and recognises those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident. Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking.

‘Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.’

Contrary to earlier reports, the crash did not take place during a hunting trip. Instead it occurred on the family property, in full view of Jamie Lynn and her husband.

Maddie was allegedly steering the vehicle about 100 yards from her mother and stepfather when she took a hard right to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch.

According to a statement issued by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and obtained by PEOPLE: ‘She overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond.

‘The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes.

‘The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.’

Following the accident, Britney shared a photo of Maddie on Instagram, writing the caption: ‘Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.’

We’re sending Maddie all our love for a full and speedy recovery.