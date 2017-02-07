Britney Spears Speaks Out After Her Niece Maddie’s ATV Accident

The singer asks fans to send 'all the wishes and prayers'

Britney Spears has asked fans to ‘pray’ for her niece Maddie, who was injured in an ATV accident over the weekend.

The 35-year-old singer shared a photo of Maddie, eight, on Instagram yesterday, writing the caption: ‘Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜.’

‪Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜‬ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Maddie – who’s the daughter of Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn – is believed to be in a ‘stable but critical condition’ after driving the vehicle into a pond.

According to a statement issued by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and obtained by PEOPLE, the accident occurred shortly before 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Contrary to earlier reports, the crash did not take place during a hunting trip. Instead it occurred on the family property, in full view of Jamie Lynn and her husband Jamie Watson.

Somewhere in a duck blind 💛💚 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:34am PST

Maddie was allegedly steering the Polaris ATV about 100 yards from her mother and stepfather when she took a hard right to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch.

The statement reads: ‘In doing so, she overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond. The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes.

‘Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail.

Another wonderful fair performance🎪Proud of our girl❤️ A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Oct 29, 2016 at 2:27pm PDT

‘The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.

‘This is an extremely tragic accident. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking you to keep this family in your constant prayers as they try to cope with this horrible incident. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time of need.’

We’re sending the family all our love at this devastating time.