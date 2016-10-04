Viewers Have A Lot To Say About Britney Spears On Loose Women

People are Tweeting about the 34-year-old chewing gum and missing two of her fake nails...

Britney Spears caused quite a stir when she appeared on Loose Women earlier today.

The 34-year-old singer chose the ITV show for her only daytime TV appearance, chatting to hosts Coleen Nolan, Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter and Nadia Sawalha.

Of course, Britney looked as beaut as always, working a cute black playsuit and and a pair of grey thigh-high boots.

Her blonde locks had been pulled into a high ponytail, and she’d accessorised with a selection of rings and bracelets.

When it came to her beauty look, she was rocking classic smoky eyes, nude lips and and lashings of bronzer. Just gorge.

Fans were clearly thrilled to see the singer back on our screens.

Tweets included: ‘Like, Britney on Loose Women was actually quite lovely! Go figure…’ ‘Britney’s styling on Loose Women was amazing. She always brings it here…. Also loved the interview! Personality shining :),’ and: ‘Britney is gorgeous! #loosewomen [sic].’

But unfortunately, there were a couple of things about her guest spot that got people talking.

Some noted that Britney was chewing gum the whole time, with one complaining on Twitter: ‘Britney on Loose Women chewing gum during her interview….#classy?.’

Others said: ‘Stop chewing gum Britney,’ and: ‘Get rid of the chewing gum in the break Britney will ya #LooseWomen.’

There was also the fact that she was missing two fake nails. Eep.

Viewers wrote messages such as: ‘All the money #Britney has & some of her nails are missing #LooseWomen ??,’ and: ‘Think Britney needs her nails done #LooseWomen.’

Hmm. We think we should cut Britters some slack here. We mean, she’s a busy working mum, right?!

And she still totally slayed. You keep doing you, lady.