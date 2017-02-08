Britain’s Next Top Model Is Back – Meet The 12 New Contenders

BNTM is back on our screens next month, so now is the perfect time to pick out your favourite

With Britain’s Next Top Model set to hit our screens on 16 March, we’re giving you an exclusive insight into all 12 contenders – from a Brit schooler to one lucky lady who parties with Leonardo DiCaprio…

1 Olivia Wardell, 18

Baby of the group Olivia has just finished her A–levels in Bath and aspires to be like Kendall Jenner. She might be the youngest, but she’s also the tallest.

2 Jennifer Malengele, 18

Student, vlogger and Pokémon queen Jennifer wants to inspire other women. With a condition known as camptodactyly (where Jennifer’s finger is permanently bent), she’s keen to prove nothing will hold her back.

3 Talulah-Eve-Brown, 22

The first ever transgender contestant on BNTM, bar supervisor Talulah is Birmingham’s Miss Transgender and a blogger. What’s more, she has a black belt in karate.

4 Chloe Lockley-Middleton, 20

Yorkshire-born student and online gamer Chloe is known for being super-friendly. After being teased as a teenager, she believes in female empowerment.

5 Bianca Thomas, 22

Originally from Suffolk, tattooed Bianca plays football, loves McDonald’s and works at a holiday resort for the elderly. Her sister Natasha also applied for the show.

6 Victoria Clay, 23

Liverpudlian Victoria has a degree in Print Design and likes to party with Leonardo DiCaprio. She’s also pretty feisty and admits to ‘pushing people’s buttons’.

7 Simone Murphy, 22

Cheerleading vegan Simone is the only Scottish contestant. She’s an events manager, has spent three seasons in Ibiza and also admits to fancying Scott Disick.

8 Anastasia Ellis, 20

Painter, hula-hoop enthusiast and formerly a blue-haired hippy, Crewe-based Anastasia is now a henna artist.

9 Alannah Beirne, 22

Irish assistant pub manager Alannah learnt to catwalk from her mum and is often compared to Gigi Hadid.

10 Abby Heaton, 19

Northern waitress Abby grew up on a chicken farm, practises her catwalk during bar shifts and is a big fan of Ozzy Osbourne.

11 Eleanor Sippings, 18

Essex babe and caterer Eleanor aspires to be a Victoria’s Secret model and admits to having no reservations about posing nude.

12 Tallulah Bluebell, 19

She’s an art student from London who’s passionate about painting people and hates body shaming.