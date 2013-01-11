BRIT Awards 2013: One Direction Nominated For Best British Group

One Direction will not only perform at the BRIT Awards 2013, but they could also be taking home a shiny new statue for their mantelpieces.

Nick Grimshaw announced at a star-studded bash at The Savoy last night that One Direction are among the nominees in the category for Best British Group. They’re going up against Mumford and Sons, The xx, Muse and Alt-J.

Emeli Sande received the most nominations. She was recognised in a whopping FOUR categories, including Best British Female, Best British Album and Best British Single.

The star will perform at the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on 20th February alongside One Direction and Robbie Williams.

We were lucky enough to attend the nominations party last night and see an amazing performance with the Critics’ Choice winner Tom Odell. You can watch it here shortly.

Check out ALL the nominations below… RM

Best British Male: Calvin Harris, Plan B, Richard Hawley, Olly Murs, Ben Howard

Best British Female: Emeli Sandé, Paloma Faith, Bat For Lashes, Jessie Ware, Amy Winehouse

Best British Group: Mumford and Sons, The xx, Muse, One Direction, Alt-J

Best Live Act: Mumford and Sons, Coldplay, Muse, The Vaccines, The Rolling Stones

Best International Group: The Black Keys, The Script, Alabama Shakes, Fun, The Killers

Best International Male: Jack White, Gotye, Michael Bublé, Frank Ocean, Bruce Springsteen

Best International Female: Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Cat Power, Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift

Mastercard British Album of the Year: Alt-J – An Awesome Wave, Emeli Sandé – Our Version of Events, Paloma Faith – Fall To Grace, Plan B – iLL Manors, Mumford and Sons – Babel

Best British Single: Adele – Skyfall, Alex Clare – Too Close, Coldplay and Rihanna – Princess of China, DJ Fresh feat. Rita Ora – Hot Right Now, Emeli Sandé – Next To Me, Florence + the Machine – Spectrum, James Arthur – Impossible, Jessie J – Domino, Rizzle Kicks – Mama Do the Hump, Labrinth and Emeli Sandé – Beneath Your Beautiful, Robbie Williams – Candy, Olly Murs feat. Flo Rida – Troublemaker, Rita Ora feat. Tinie Tempah – RIP, Stooshe – Black Heart, Rudimental feat. John Newman – Feel the Love

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Best British Breakthrough: Jake Bugg, Jessie Ware, Alt-J, Ben Howard, Rita Ora