These Comments About Brie Larson On The One Show Are Making Us Sigh A LOT

The 27-year-old appeared on the BBC1 programme to chat about her new film Kong: Skull Island... and all people could talk about was her cleavage

Brie Larson is in the UK, people. And we’re EXCITED.

The 27-year-old appeared on The One Show with Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hiddleston yesterday, where they chatted about their new movie Kong: Skull Island.

See: Cheryl Was Just Body Shamed On Daytime TV, And It’s Not Okay

Of course, Brie looked completely stunning, working a beige Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit and neon heels.

She’d teased her ombre locks into tousled waves, and kept her make-up classic with smoky eyes and a slick of nude lipstick. So beaut.

The majority of viewers agreed with us – and they also thought she was pretty damn cool.

One Tweet read: ‘Brie looked really good at the one show,’ while another said: ‘Brie Larson on the one show earlier was unreal.’

See: Vogue Williams Responds To Her Body Shamers In The Best Way

But RIDICULOUSLY, some people couldn’t help commenting on the neckline of her outfit.

Because of course, despite the fact that she’s a super-talented, intelligent and Oscar-winning actress, that’s the most important thing to talk about. *HUGH SIGH*.

Tweets included: ‘Ummm that’s quite a lot of breast for 7pm on a Wednesday! #TheOneShow,’ ‘Lovely cleavage Brie but put it away. It’s a family show & you’ll catch your death!’ and: ‘No1 told @brielarson #TheOneShow is on at 7pm?! Surprised @BBC or @BBCTheOneShow dont have a dress code for guests [sic].’

Blergh. We much prefer the Tweeter who hit out: ‘Apparently Twitter was outraged last night because Brie Larson wore a low cut top on The One Show. GET. A. LIFE.’

Thanks for having us @bbctheoneshow – great chat about 🦍☠️🏝 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

Luckily, Brie didn’t seem too fazed by the criticism. She later captioned an Instagram snap of herself and her co-stars: ‘Thanks for having us @bbctheoneshow – great chat about 🦍☠️🏝.’

We can’t wait to see it, lady.