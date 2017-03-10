Brie Larson Reveals Why She Refused To Applaud Casey Affleck At The Oscars

The actress has spoken out about the awkward Oscars moment.

Thanks to the huge best picture mess-up, a number of other stories from Oscar night got a little sidelined. One of them was the uncomfortable encounter when Brie Larson presented Casey Affleck with his best actor award.

ICYMI: It has come to light that Casey Affleck – actor, producer and brother of Ben Affleck – had received two separate lawsuits in 2010 accusing him of sexual harassment charges. Both women’s lawsuits were settled out of court, and their settlements stipulate that these women can’t comment on the claims.

When Larson presented Affleck for his performance in the critically acclaimed, Manchester By The Sea, her reaction was pretty cold. In fact, she refused to even shake his hand. Larson made no comment on the topic on the night of the Oscars, but her frosty reaction made her thoughts on the matter pretty clearly.

However, this week, Larson has addressed the issue publicly for the first time.

“I think that whatever it was that I did on stage kind of spoke for itself,” Larson told Vanity Fair at the premiere of Kong: Skull Island.

“I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic,” Larson concluded.

Affleck has previously denied all claims made against him. “I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” Affleck told the Boston Globe in February.