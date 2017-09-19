Strictly’s Brendan Cole Announces That He And Wife Zoe Are Expecting

The couple have a second baby on the way, and we couldn't be happier for them

We have some very exciting news about Strictly Come Dancing‘s Brendan Cole.

The 41-year-old professional has revealed that he and his wife Zoe are expecting their second child together! Can we get an ‘Awww’ up in here?

Brendan made the big announcement on his Instagram page yesterday, captioning a Boomerang of Zoe cradling her bump: ‘Hey all…@thezoecole and I have news…’

Hey all…@thezoecole and I have news… A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

See: Could There Already Be A Strictly Come Dancing Romance On The Cards?

Zoe then confirmed her pregnancy on her page, sharing a super-cute snap of herself, Brendan and their four-year-old daughter Aurelia on a family holiday.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: ‘Yes it’s true! Came back from Mallorca recently with a little excess baggage! @brendancoleinsta #whathavewedone #babyonboard #excitedandscared #parents #ourfamily #morejunkinthetrunk.’

Yes it's true! Came back from Mallorca recently with a little excess baggage! @brendancoleinsta #whathavewedone #babyonboard #excitedandscared #parents #ourfamily #morejunkinthetrunk A post shared by Zoe Cole/Fashionably Balanced (@thezoec) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

How beaut?!

She also posted a shot of herself and Brendan pointing at her blossoming tum, joking: ‘Where did that come from?! #biglunchorbaby #whathavewedone #babyannouncement #aaaaaaaaggggghhhhhh 🍼👶🏼 @brendancoleinsta [sic].’

Of course, fans were quick to send their best wishes. One gushed: ‘Oh my goodness!! Massive massive massive congratulations 😍😍😍😘,’ while another said: ‘Gorgeous news! Huge congratulations! ❤️💙.’

Where did that come from?! #biglunchorbaby #whathavewedone #babyannouncement #aaaaaaaaggggghhhhhh 🍼👶🏼 @brendancoleinsta A post shared by Zoe Cole/Fashionably Balanced (@thezoec) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

See: So Who Won The Ratings War This Year Between Strictly Come Dancing And The X Factor?

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Despite his impending fatherhood, Brendan is still busy in rehearsals for the new series of Strictly.

He’s been partnered with Good Morning Britain‘s Charlotte Hawkins, who recently told her Instagram followers: ‘Thrilled to be dancing with this one! It’s going to be fun @brendancoleinsta 💃🕺✨ @bbcstrictly #strictly #strictly2017 #brendancole [sic].’

Thrilled to be dancing with this one! It's going to be fun @brendancoleinsta 💃🕺✨ @bbcstrictly #strictly #strictly2017 #brendancole A post shared by Charlotte Hawkins (@charlottehawkins1) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Over the weekend, Brendan uploaded a photo of himself and Charlotte having a break from training, adding: ‘The @charlottehawkins1 is laughing at me choreographing over coffee? Weird Fella twitching with 🎧 on.’

The @charlottehawkins1 is laughing at me choreographing over coffee? Weird Fella twitching with 🎧 on. A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

LOLz. We’re already excited for this weekend’s show. Sending you a huge congratulations, Brendan and Zoe!