Could Brendan Cole Be About To Quit Strictly Come Dancing?
The professional gave a lengthy speech after being eliminated on last night's show...
If you haven’t already heard, we waved goodbye to Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing.
And if that wasn’t sad enough, it’s now rumoured that Brendan, 41, could be leaving the BBC1 show for good. Nooo.
After the result was announced, the professional dancer launched into a lengthy speech about his time on Strictly, prompting speculation that this series could be his last.
Brendan – who’s been a fan favourite since the programme began back in 2004 – said: ‘Quite often you stand in this position and you go: “Hey, it was our time to go,” and perhaps today it was our time to go.
‘Not often you stand here with such sadness and go: “I’m going to miss this,” and I’m going to miss hanging out with this girl.
‘I’ve had one of the best Strictlys in 15 years and it’s hard for me to even say that and I feel really emotional.’
After head judge Len Goodman left last year, it was rumoured that Brendan was upset not to be asked to join the panel.
Now a source has told The Sun: ‘He loves being a part of the show, but his lack of promotion and clashes with judges this year have led top bosses to wonder how long he’ll stick around for.
‘They don’t want him to leave. Deep down, Brendan doesn’t want to either – but options are being weighed up.’
Hmm. Whatever the case, it’s clear that Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte, 42, is feeling a little emotional today.
As co-host Susanna Reid read out supportive messages from fans, she began to cry, saying: ‘I’m sorry. I am trying to keep it together but it’s a difficult morning. I’m just sad that it’s all over.
‘It’s this magical sparkly world and you spend so much time in it. It gives you so much life and you feel full of so much energy, working towards a challenge like that, on a personal level. It’s such an amazing thing to do.’
Aw. We think you did an amazing job, lady! We’re going to miss you next week.