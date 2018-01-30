Brendan Cole Reveals He’ll No Longer Appear On Strictly Come Dancing

By Jenni McKnight

From the editors of CelebsNow

It’s a sad day for Brendan Cole as he emotionally announced that he has been sacked from Strictly Come Dancing – after 13 years on the show.

The professional dancer, who joined the BBC1 hit at its inception in 2004 and has been in all 15 series, was close to tears as he revealed the shocking news on Tuesday morning.

Admitting he was in ‘shock’ and ‘disappointed’ at the decision by the BBC, the outspoken dancer revealed his fate on rival channel ITV.

Speaking on Lorraine, Brendan said: ‘This is hard to talk about. The BBC haven’t renewed my contract. They made an editorial decision to not have me on the show.

‘I’m quite emotional. I’m a little bit disappointed. It’s very hard to talk about.’

He added: ‘It’s a recent decision, I’ve always known this day will come…

Brendan, who had several run-ins with head judge Shirley Ballas during the 2017 series, hinted that his ‘strong views’ may have had a helping hand in him losing his place on the show.

‘I’m a very strong character within the show, I had my strong views [but] I would have preferred to have made the decision myself,’ he said.

‘I have always said as long as I’ve got a passion for it, I want to be there. I want to still be there. I will miss being a Strictly dancer. It’s very odd to say this out loud. It’s still very raw.’

Brendan then started to break down as he said: ‘To feel I’m not going to be part of it anymore is… It’s changed our lives dramatically.

‘I think about everyone there, and I think bloody hell, I’m not going to be part of that team, and they are still going to be there. I will still watch, I’m a big fan, I don’t like the decision though.’

Brendan isn’t the only one against the decision as fans soon flooded social media to express their sadness at his departure.

Following Brendan’s announcement, the BBC said: ‘We’d like to thank Brendan for being part of the show since the beginning – winner of the first series – and for the contribution he has made to its success. We wish him all the very best for the future.’

It won’t be the same without you, Brendan!