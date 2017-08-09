Footballer Bradley Dack Is Trolled After THAT Love Island Drama

Olivia Attwood was photographed with the 23-year-old over the weekend...

It’s been a pretty dramatic week for Love Island‘s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.

Pictures appeared on MailOnline on Monday, which appeared to show Liv, 26, getting close to footballer Bradley Dack on a night out in Essex.

See: Love Island’s ‘Muggy’ Mike Gets Involved In The Chris And Olivia Drama

Things escalated quickly, with a source claiming to The Sun that Chris, 24, had dumped his lady.

The insider said: ‘He’s furious and heartbroken to see her all over someone else. It’s clear that they are more than just mates, so he’s dumped her.’

But Olivia later took to Twitter to rubbish suggestions that she’d headed home with footballer Bradley, 23.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She insisted to fans: ‘Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax.’

Chris also hit out at talk of a ‘split’. He captioned a photo of them together: ‘Manipulation is powerful in the public eye. She’s been a princess to me ever since we landed back in the UK, and I don’t blame people for judging as it’s the world we live in, but understand I’m not naive to this situation.

‘Unfortunately Olivia put herself in this position unintentionally, nobody understands the situation like ourselves, and that’s the main point behind today.👫.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Love Island’s Chris Supports Girlfriend Olivia Amid Rumours Of A ‘Split’

So happily, it seems as if things are A-okay in Camp Chris and Liv. Which must be a relief for (plastic) baby Cash Hughes.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

But there is another person who’s been affected by the drama. Bradley – the footballer who Liv was pictured with – has been trolled with cruel comments on social media.

Delighted to have signed for @onerovers can't wait to get started now 🤙🏻⚽️ A post shared by Bradley Dack (@bradleydack1) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

It’s been reported that he’s deleted his Tweets, and seems to have removed the comments on his most recent Instagram picture.

Not cool. Considering Chris and Liv have moved on, we think everyone else should too.