The Real Reason Why Brad Pitt Skipped This Year’s Oscars Ceremony

Despite being involved with Best Picture winner Moonlight, the 53-year-old actor declined to attend...

It’s safe to say this year’s Oscars ceremony was kinda overshadowed by the whole Best Picture fiasco.

We all know what happened by now. La La Land was announced as the winner of the evening’s final gong… before it was revealed a few minutes later that Moonlight had actually triumphed.

So among all that awkwardness, we’d totally understand if you didn’t notice that one very important person was missing from the ceremony.

Because when the cast and crew of Moonlight (eventually) headed onto the stage, another A-lister could’ve joined them – Brad Pitt.

Yep. The 53-year-old actor’s production company Plan B produced the film, meaning he could very well have made a surprise appearance.

So where was he? Well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was, er, busy sculpting.

Their report reads: ‘He’s said to have been holed up creating a sculpture at British artist Thomas Houseago’s Frogtown studio. Houseago, a well-known sculptor repped locally by Gagosian Gallery, has many fans, including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis and Flea.’

It’s unclear what sculpture Brad was working on, but the source added that the father-of-six – who’d been building a substantial art collection with ex Angelina Jolie – had been at it for nearly 10 days. Crikey.

TBH, skipping the Oscars may have been a wise decision on Brad’s part – his other ex Jennifer Aniston was there with her husband Justin Theroux.

Jen, 48, appeared on stage to lead tributes for those the industry had lost over the past year.

Tearing up a little, she made sure to give a special mention to Bill Paxton, who died over the weekend and was not included in the video montage.

Let’s hope Brad finishes his sculpture soon, eh?