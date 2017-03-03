The Real Reason Why Brad Pitt Skipped This Year’s Oscars Ceremony

Anna Duff
By
brad pitt

Despite being involved with Best Picture winner Moonlight, the 53-year-old actor declined to attend...

It’s safe to say this year’s Oscars ceremony was kinda overshadowed by the whole Best Picture fiasco.

We all know what happened by now. La La Land was announced as the winner of the evening’s final gong… before it was revealed a few minutes later that Moonlight had actually triumphed.

See: The Internet Has A Theory About THAT Mistake At The Oscars

The cast and crew of La La Land celebrated on stage after the film was mistakenly named Best Picture

So among all that awkwardness, we’d totally understand if you didn’t notice that one very important person was missing from the ceremony.

Because when the cast and crew of Moonlight (eventually) headed onto the stage, another A-lister could’ve joined them – Brad Pitt.

Yep. The 53-year-old actor’s production company Plan B produced the film, meaning he could very well have made a surprise appearance.

Moonlight win Best Picture at the Oscars

It was later revealed that Moonlight had won Best Picture

So where was he? Well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was, er, busy sculpting.

Their report reads: ‘He’s said to have been holed up creating a sculpture at British artist Thomas Houseago’s Frogtown studio. Houseago, a well-known sculptor repped locally by Gagosian Gallery, has many fans, including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis and Flea.’

It’s unclear what sculpture Brad was working on, but the source added that the father-of-six – who’d been building a substantial art collection with ex Angelina Jolie – had been at it for nearly 10 days. Crikey.

Brad Pitt Golden Globes

Brad Pitt appeared at the Golden Globes in January, but skipped the Oscars

TBH, skipping the Oscars may have been a wise decision on Brad’s part – his other ex Jennifer Aniston was there with her husband Justin Theroux.

See: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston ‘Have Been Friends For A While’ Apparently

Jen, 48, appeared on stage to lead tributes for those the industry had lost over the past year.

oscars

Jennifer Aniston introduced the In Memoriam segment

Tearing up a little, she made sure to give a special mention to Bill Paxton, who died over the weekend and was not included in the video montage.

Let’s hope Brad finishes his sculpture soon, eh?