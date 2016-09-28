Brad Pitt To Miss Film Premiere To ‘Focus On Family Situation’

The actor has released a statement about skipping a showcase of documentary Voyage Of Time...

It’s been a week since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie confirmed their split, and people still can’t stop talking about what went wrong.

So with the couple facing a tough few months ahead of them, it’s no wonder Brad has announced he’s skipping the LA premiere of his newest film to focus on his family.

The Fight Club actor narrated Terrence Malick’s new documentary Voyage Of Time, but won’t be joining the rest of the crew at the California Science Centre Imax Theatre to celebrate its release.

In a statement released to Access Hollywood, Brad said: ‘Terrence’s Voyage Of Time is an incredibly beautiful and unique experiential Imax film for children and families chronicling the birth of time.

‘I’m very grateful to be part of such a fascinating and educational project, but I’m currently focused on my family situation and don’t want to distract attention away from this extraordinary film, which I encourage everyone to see.’

News of Brad’s time out comes after Angelina filed for divorce last week, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Mr And Mrs Smith co-stars were together for 12 years and have six children together, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

At the time, Brad said in a statement: ‘I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids.

‘I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.’

Speaking on behalf of Angelina, a representative told PEOPLE: ‘This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time.’

It’s all very heartbreaking, so we’re sending the whole family our love.

By Naomi Bartram