Brad Pitt Worried About Causing ‘Psychological Damage To The Kids’

Brad Pitt is reportedly keen to avoid a bitter custody battle over his and Angelina Jolie's six children...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce case has already been a fairly complicated one. And now, Brad is reportedly worrying about the effect it may have on the couple’s six children.

According to TMZ, the A-list actor was due to file a legal response to Angelina’s divorce petition on Wednesday, but he missed the deadline.

And now, it’s being reported that he won’t be responding to his ex, as he doesn’t want to get into a legal battle that could affect the kids.

The report claims the By The Sea actor fears that a lengthy custody battle ‘would cause great psychological damage to their kids.’

Brad recently reportedly reunited with teenage son Maddox for the first time since the alleged ‘scrap’ they had on board a flight on a private plane back in September.

But with sources close to the case claiming Brad is after joint custody of the children, but Angelina wanting sole physical custody, things could get complicated.

Thankfully, Angelina is reported to feel the same, and wants to avoid any kind of bitter feud with her ex, for the sake of the children.

We hope they manage to work it all out amicably.