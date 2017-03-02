Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston ‘Have Been Friends For A While’ Apparently

Following his split from Angelina Jolie, reports have been emerging about his relationship with ex wife Jen...

It’s safe to say that you would probably either describe yourself as #TeamAnge or #TeamJen.

Although we’re definitely not going to condone pitting women against each another, it was extremely difficult (rightly or wrongly) not to form an opinion on this very famous relationship situation.

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce, it didn’t take too long for Jennifer Aniston’s name to get dragged into things.

Yup. Despite the fact that Brad and Jen split YEARS ago, and the obvious knowledge that she’s now happily married to Justin Theroux, the internet still decided that a Rachel Green meme was the perfect reaction to the end of Brangelina.

Sigh.

It’s shown no signs of stopping, either, as now reports are delving a little deeper into her status with her ex.

But it seems that there’s no dramz between Brad and Jen. In fact, they’re still friends.

A source close to Pitt has reportedly confirmed to PEOPLE that the actors have been ‘texting’ for a while, continuing their contact through his break-up with Angelina.

The source clarified, ‘They have been friends for a while and often text.’

According to the report, this isn’t new information. And is it really all that surprising, considering they’ve known each other for so long and are both civil adults?

The pair, who divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, seem to keep in touch on the regular.

‘This is nothing new, he didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number,’ the source added.

Well, it’s nice to hear that these two are on good terms. No drama here.