Brad Pitt Is Feeling ‘Positive’ After Spending More Time With His Children

Brad Pitt has a 'more positive outlook' now he's spending time with the kids

Despite still being a bit heartbroken about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s impending divorce, we’re always happy to hear some good news to come out of an otherwise sad situation,

Since deciding to handle their divorce proceedings privately a little over a fortnight ago, sources suggest that Brad is exploring a positive new outlook, attributed to the fact he’s getting to spend more time with his children.

A source close to Brad revealed to PEOPLE that the 53-year-old star seems ‘much happier’, adding:

‘He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about.’

Brad’s emotional overhaul follows the joint-statement he and Angelina, 41, released on January 9th, informing the world that they’d be working alongside a private judge in matters concerning their much publicised divorce. Instead of battling each other, the couple would be ‘acting as a united front’ henceforth. Any sensitive information concerning both them, and the children, will now be kept strictly confidential and out of the public eye.

As a result, restrictions concerning Brad’s supervised visits — outlined within he and Angie’s voluntary custody agreement — with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8 have now been somewhat relaxed. Brad can essentially ‘spend more time with them’. And that is having a dramatic effect on the actor.

‘He seems to have a more positive outlook.’

‘Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids,’ the source continued. ‘What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.’

It came as a shock to many last year when Brad and Angelina decided to end their 12-year relationship. Since then, there have been accusations and harsh exchanges between both parties. Let’s hope they’ve now found some common ground, for the sake of themselves and the children.

According to the source: ‘Things seem much better now.’

And that’s good news.