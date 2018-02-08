Brad Pitt Has Been Involved In A Car Accident In LA

Thankfully the actor is unharmed

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Brad Pitt has been involved in a three-car accident in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old actor is thought to have crashed into a car, which then spiralled into a third car, on Monday.

Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt following the incident, and Brad was seen calmly exchanging his information with the two other male drivers.

In fact, the two other victims of the incident seemed pleasantly surprised to find out that they had been bumped by the Oscar nominee. Brad was seen chatting away to both the drivers, and left after shaking their hands.

Passers by also spotted Brad – who is currently in the process of divorcing from Angelina Jolie – crouching down and taking photos of the damage to his Tesla.

All three men drove away from the incident seemingly unharmed.