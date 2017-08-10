It’s Claimed That Angelina Is ‘Considering’ Calling Her And Brad’s Divorce Off

Reports out of America this week suggest that the 42-year-old may have had a 'change of heart'...

Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reconsidering their divorce? According to reports, maybe so.

A source tells Us Weekly: ‘The divorce is off. They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.’

According to the publication, it was Brad’s interview with GQ Style that changed things.

In the interview, the 53-year-old actor admitted to heavy drinking throughout his relationship, and revealed that he was in therapy.

He said: ‘I grew up with a Father-knows-best/war mentality—the father is all-powerful, super strong—instead of really knowing the man and his own self-doubt and struggles.

‘And it’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.’

Now it’s said that Brad’s ‘determination to improve himself’ has ‘warmed’ Angelina, and that she’d consider taking him back ‘if he showed he was committed to raising a family’.

The pair have six children together, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 11, Zahara, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine.

The insider continues: ‘He got sober to try and win her back. He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of. And that’s all she ever wanted.

‘She’s still so in love with him. Everyone thinks they are going to get back together.

‘It wouldn’t be surprising if they announced that they’re calling it off and trying to work things out.’

However, a source has told the Daily Mail that the ‘divorce process has significantly slowed down but there has been no real change’.

Hmm. Whatever the case, we’re sending our best wishes to Brad, Angelina and their family.