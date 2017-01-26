Apparently, There’s Going To Be A Documentary About Brangelina’s Marriage

A one-off piece is said to have been produced, and 'a lot' of secrets will allegedly come out...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship is reportedly set to be the focus of a new documentary.

According to The Sun, writer and film-maker Ian Halperin has produced a movie which will delve inside the couple’s marriage and split.

One shock revelation allegedly set to be exposed concerns the Hollywood pair being ‘estranged’ for more than a year before announcing their break-up in September.

A source tells The Sun: ‘This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out.

‘Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce.

‘The biggest shock will be his claim that the couple were apart for more than a year prior to their break-up.

‘He and his team have also managed to acquire some never-before-seen footage and interviews with both Brad and Angelina.’

The film is said to have been given the title Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina, and is slated to be aired on TV around the world.

But it doesn’t sound as though Brad, 53, and 41-year-old Angelina will be particularly happy about the news.

The insider continues: ‘Lately the pair have been trying to put on a united front and keep their divorce discussions quiet. This is the last thing they need.’

It was Angelina who filed for divorce last year, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. She’s been granted sole custody of the couple’s six children, with Brad allowed visitation rights.

With this in mind, we hope their story will be treated with some level of sensitivity.