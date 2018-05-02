Blake Lively Unfollowed Ryan Reynolds On Instagram And Fans Are Concerned

But it looks like there's a logical explanation for it, so don't panic...

Ever since news of a number of very high profile – and pretty upsetting – break-ups (we’re still not quite over Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s separation), there’s been a lot of hope placed on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

So when the former Gossip Girl actress started making strange moves on her Instagram page, fans began to worry. Largely because these movements included unfollowing her husband.

Now, if you’ve been keeping up with the pair’s social media antics over the years, you’ll know that these two are always trolling each other – with hilarious consequences.

But it appears that, this time, Lively’s social media activity has got nothing to do with Reynolds. In fact, there are a number of hints that indicate that the whole thing is a publicity stunt.

The 30-year-old seems to have deleted every one of her photos, and is now only following 36 people – all by the name of Emily Nelson.

Her bio has also been updated to read: ‘What happened to Emily?…’

Yes, what did happen to her? And who is Emily?! Fans seemed pretty confused too, with screenshots being shared all over social media.

Blake then shared a tweet which alluded to the fact that there’s actually a hidden meaning behind it all.

And, lo and behold, a quick search appears to have confirmed that the mum-of-two is playing a character by the name of Emily in her new film, A Simple Favour.

The movie, set to be released in September this year, also stars Anna Kendrick and tells the story of a vlogger that is trying to solve the disappearance of her best friend. Yup, you guessed it, Emily.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Good old IMDB, eh?