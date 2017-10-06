Blake Lively Wasn’t Always Quite So Chic, Which Gives Us All Hope

The actress shared a super-cute (and kinda weird) #TBT this week...

Blake Lively is one of the most beautiful women in the world. So TBH, it’s quite nice to know she hasn’t always been the polished queen she is today.

The 30-year-old actress shared a funny #TBT on Instagram earlier this week, which showed her grinning into the camera while sporting, er, a pair of red goggles.

To make things even more interesting, she was holding a cat with matching glasses on. Odd, but they kinda managed to pull it off.

Because we all need to smile right now. And sometimes embarrassing, pubescent photos are the only way… A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Blake had jokily captioned the image: ‘Because we all need to smile right now. And sometimes embarrassing, pubescent photos are the only way…’

Of course, fans had a lot of thoughts. And while many agreed that the picture was hilar’, they still thought she looked pretty great.

Comments included: ‘I aspire to look that good in any photo, let alone awkward pubescent ones 😂💖,’ and: ‘I wish all my embarrassing photos looked like that :/.’

We agree, but we still love Blake for trying to put a smile on our faces.

I hate this part of my job. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds are actually both pretty LOLz on social media. Last month, the mum-of-two wrote alongside a picture of herself surrounded by shoes: ‘I hate this part of my job.’

And on her 30th birthday in August, 40-year-old Ryan celebrated by posting a photo of half of her face.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

He’s also known for his sarcastic tweets about their children, quipping back in 2015: ‘I’d walk through fire for my daughter. Well not FIRE, because it’s dangerous. But a super humid room. But not too humid, because my hair.’

Tee-hee. Never change, guys.