Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Are ‘Battling To Stay On Track’

They seem like the perfect couple, but Ryan and Blake are having to put much more effort into their marriage these days...

There’s one couple who always seem to be a Hollywood constant in our eyes, from gushing about each other in interviews to parading their idyllic family in front of the cameras – it’s couple goals at its absolute best.

But while everything seems to be going swimmingly for Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, we’re told that privately they’re battling to stay on track, after a series of personal setbacks over the past few months.

It was back in August that LOOK first reported a strain on the couple, after Blake, who recently turned 30, returned to full-time filming following a career break to have children James, two, and Ines, 11 months.

‘We’re never apart for more than a week or so, so it’s not terrible,’ said Ryan, back in 2015. However, that’s now not the case as their separate filming schedules reign.

Ryan, 40, is currently finishing the second instalment of hit anti-hero flick Deadpool, while Blake’s kick-started her comeback with All I See Is You, about the change in a couple’s relationship, followed by The Rhythm Section – a revenge thriller with Jude Law.

We’re told that the workload has left the usually easygoing couple at loggerheads, as they desperately try and squeeze in date nights and the romance that once came so readily.

‘Ryan is on top of his game. His career is red hot,’ says a source. ‘Blake understands that but it’s difficult. She misses him. She’s busy, too, so it’s a struggle for them to find quality time together.’

Another friend says: ‘Blake and Ryan FaceTime numerous times a day. They’re just having to make more time in their schedules for normal couple activities, especially when shooting, to ensure the passion in their relationship is still alive.’

