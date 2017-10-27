Blake Lively Opens Up About Her Marriage To Ryan Reynolds

By Olivia Harvey

It’s no secret that being in a relationship as an actor can be hard. An on-location shoot can often place you across the world from your significant other, friends, and family. But Blake Lively revealed a marriage secret that helps make her high-profile marriage to Ryan Reynolds work, despite their unconventional professional lives.

The two mega-celebs and parents to daughters James and Inez never work at the same time.

‘My husband and I don’t work at the same time, so we all go together as a family,’ Lively told PEOPLE in their most recent issue.

‘If we’re away […], it’s never more than for a day. We stay together.’

Lively also noted that, while bringing her kids to work can get hectic, she’s grateful for the luxury to do so — especially since she began shooting her new movie All I See Is You when daughter Ines was just four months old.

‘I’m not in an office where I can’t do that, so she’s either with me or when I’m shooting a scene, she’s one room away. If she really needs me, I can pop over there.’

In March, Reynolds appeared on Good Morning America and noted that traveling with their small children is much easier said than done. In fact, Reynolds said so with a bit more…passion.

‘I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children,’ Reynolds jokingly admitted.

LOL.

Even though they might be worse than ‘a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies’ on planes, the couple’s devotion to their kids, and each other, is clear.

And as much as we love imagining the glamour of working in Hollywood, we often forget the havoc being away from one’s family for extended periods of time can wreak on a personal life, so we’re so glad to hear Blake and Ryan have figured out a formula that works.